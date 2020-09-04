Boat crashes into home in Mastic Beach, Suffolk County

MASTIC BEACH, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a boat crashed into a house in Suffolk County.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Video showed the boat resting against the back porch of the home in Mastic Beach.

It appears the boater lost control and launched the boat up a jetty and right into the house on Violet Road.

No one was hurt.

