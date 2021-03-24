Body believed to be volunteer firefighter recovered after deadly blaze in Spring Valley

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10445068" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rockland Co. Executive Ed Day discusses the firefighter and resident killed in the Spring Valley fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10443487" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An explosion at an asphalt plant on Long Island sent thick dark smoke pluming into the sky Tuesday afternoon.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10442521" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video from the scene shows firefighters responding after flames broke out inside the Evergreen Court For Adults on Lafayette Street.

SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- A body believed to be a missing volunteer firefighter was recovered from the scene of Tuesday's massive fire at an assisted living facility in Spring Valley.The firefighter was identified at a morning news conference as Jared Lloyd, but officials are awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner's office."His loss is devastating," Rockland County Executive Ed Day said. "His loss and his heroism will never be forgotten."At age 35, Lloyd had served the Spring Valley Volunteer Fire Department for 15 years. His day job was with the cable company Altice, which put out a statement saying how much he'll be missed."It's going to be a tremendous loss, and it's going to take a long time to sort through this," Rockland County Fire Coordinator Chris Kear said.Eyewitness News also spoke with his father, a former member of the NYPD who lives in Queens. He requested privacy, but he said Lloyd was an only child who also leaves behind two young children of his own, one of whom had a birthday Wednesday.The flames broke out inside the Evergreen Court For Adults on Lafayette Street just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, and a portion of the building collapsed as firefighters battled the blaze.Lloyd rushed into the burning building to rescue residents, and officials believe he became disoriented and could not find his way out. He was one of the first on the scene and transmitted a mayday, but other firefighters were unable to rescue him.Between 20 and 25 residents were rescued by firefighters from what was described as a chaotic scene.More than a dozen were taken to area hospitals for treatment, and one resident was later pronounced dead.Officials did not release further information about that victim, a man. Two other firefighters were injured.It took more than six hours to get the fire under control, and firefighters spent the day battling "a ton of hot spots" and struggled with water supply problems.The facility, which offers assisted living, nursing home facilities, and continuing care for older adults, is a total loss.Denise Kerr, director of the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, released the following statement Tuesday:The search through the rubble continues for evidence that can determine what caused the fire."Piece by piece, it's very meticulous," Kear said. "And you hope that you find evidence that was left over because there was such significant damage."So far, they have not determined where the fire started and described past building violations as minor and rectified for subsequent inspections.----------