Body cam video shows deadly New Jersey police-involved shooting

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Eyewitness News has obtained officer body cam video of a deadly police-involved shooting in New Jersey last month.
Videos show what unfolded at a boarding house on 7th Avenue in Asbury Park just after 10 p.m. on July 23, when 27-year-old James Manzo was shot by police after allegedly lunging at officers with a pair of scissors.
Police were called to the scene on a report of an emotionally disturbed person, and responding officers entered the building and attempted to Manzo at his doorway.
He allegedly tried to shut his door on the officers but then emerged armed with the scissors, according to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.
One officer fired at Manzo several times, fatally wounding him. No other injuries were reported.
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating, which is standard for any police-involved shooting.
