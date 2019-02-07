BODY FOUND

Body found in suitcase in Greenwich could be missing Westchester woman

EMBED </>More Videos

Police believe the body may be a missing 24-year-old woman from New Rochelle.

GREENWICH, Connecticut (WABC) --
Police say the discovery of a woman's body in a suitcase in Connecticut could be linked to a missing person's case in Westchester County.

Officials are trying to determine whether the case is connected to the disappearance of a 24-year-old woman from New Rochelle.

The body was found Tuesday in a wooded area on the side of the road in Greenwich. Police say the woman's body was found at the hands and feet.

According to published reports, the town highway worker who made the discovery took inappropriate pictures of the victim and sent them to other people.

That worker is now under investigation.

