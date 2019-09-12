Man's body found rolled up in carpet with feet sticking out outside Manhattan Starbucks

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man's body was found rolled up in a red carpet on a Manhattan sidewalk with his feet sticking out.A pedestrian called 911 after spotting the body outside a Starbucks on 145th Street in Harlem around 6 a.m. Thursday.Authorities said the man, who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s, was fully clothed with no signs of trauma.The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.The investigation remains ongoing.----------