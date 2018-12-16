FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) --Police are investigating after a young man was found dead in a park in Queens.
The body of a man in his twenties was found inside Bayswater Point State Park in Fark Rockaway around noon on Sunday.
Investigators say there were signs of trauma, and they are looking into whether he may have fallen.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.
