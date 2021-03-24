Body recovered after deadly assisted living center fire in Spring Valley

It is believed to be the body of the missing firefighter, but officials are awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner's office.
The firefighter was identified at a morning news conference as Jared Lloyd.
"His loss is devastating," Rockland County Executive Ed Day said. "His loss and his heroism will never be forgotten."
Flames broke out inside the Evergreen Court For Adults on Lafayette Street just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
A portion of the building collapsed as firefighters battled the blaze.
Lloyd rushed into the burning building to rescue residents, and officials believe he became disoriented and could not find his way out.
1 dead, firefighter missing after massive fire at New York assisted living facility
He was one of the first on the scene and transmitted a mayday, but other firefighters were unable to rescue him.
Between 20 and 25 residents were rescued by firefighters from what was described as a chaotic scene.
More than a dozen were taken to area hospitals for treatment, and one was later pronounced dead.
Officials did not release further information about the resident, a man, who died.
Authorities said 13 residents remained in the hospital on Tuesday, one in critical condition. The other residents who were displaced have been moved to other facilities.
Two other firefighters were injured.
All of the firefighters in Rockland County are volunteers. When they aren't risking their lives, they're postal workers, bakers, cops and small business owners.
Many displaced residents were taken in buses to nearby facilities.
One resident was initially reported as missing, but all residents have since been located.
It took more than six hours to get the fire under control, and firefighters spent the day battling "a ton of hot spots" and struggled with water supply problems.
The facility, which offers assisted living, nursing home facilities, and continuing care for older adults, is a total loss.
Denise Kerr, director of the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, released the following statement Tuesday:
"This is an unspeakable tragedy at Evergreen Court Home and our hearts and prayers go out to all individuals and families who have been impacted. We join the community in mourning the loss of our resident who passed away and pray for the safety of the missing firefighter. We are fully cooperating with all state and local authorities in the investigation of this fire and are conducting our own internal investigation as well. Our staff was truly heroic in evacuating residents who were inside the building as the fire spread, and we are forever grateful to the first responders whose actions undoubtedly saved lives. All 112 residents at Evergreen Court Home are accounted for and have been placed in a new home. We are currently in the process of contacting their families. Anyone who wishes to reach us to inquire about a family member can call 973-378-1997 or email info@evergreencourtalp.com."
