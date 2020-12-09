Boil water advisory in effect in Carteret after water main break

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8636424" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NewsCopter 7 was over the water main break at Longfellow Street and Carteret Avenue.

CARTERET, New Jersey (WABC) -- A boil water advisory is in effect for all homes in Carteret in Middlesex County following a water main break.The incident was reported near Longfellow Street and Carteret Avenue around 8 a.m. due to a broken 20-inch water transition main.The city of Carteret says the water should be restored to most homes as of noon, but with limited pressure in some areas.Residents without water or who lost water pressure are being advised to boil their water for one minute for the following: drinking, cooking, or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks, feeding pets, and all other consumption. Water does not have to be boiled for the following activities: showering, washing dishes or clothes.Middlesex Water Company expects the advisory to continue for 48 hours.----------