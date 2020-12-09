Boil water advisory in effect in Carteret after water main break

The incident was reported near Longfellow Street and Carteret Avenue around 8 a.m. due to a broken 20-inch water transition main.
NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as crews worked to make repairs:
The city of Carteret says the water should be restored to most homes as of noon, but with limited pressure in some areas.
Residents without water or who lost water pressure are being advised to boil their water for one minute for the following: drinking, cooking, or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks, feeding pets, and all other consumption. Water does not have to be boiled for the following activities: showering, washing dishes or clothes.
Middlesex Water Company expects the advisory to continue for 48 hours.
