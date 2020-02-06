Hobbies & Interests

New chapter: Iconic Strand Book Store opening Upper West Side location

The Strand Bookstore had never laid off an employee dating to its opening in 1927, the iconic business said.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Bookworms rejoice! The iconic Strand Book Store is expanding to a second Manhattan storefront.

The book store famous for its '18 miles of new, used and rare books' at its Greenwich Village location will be adding a few more miles to the Upper West Side.



According to a tweet by the store, the Strand's new location will be at 450 Columbus Avenue, between 81st and 82nd Streets.

The storefront is the former home of fellow independent bookshops Endicott Books and Book Culture.

"We are so excited to expand The Strand and engage the community of the Upper West Side," Strand Book Store owner Nancy Bass Wyden said. "We aim to continue the legacy of my father, and his father before him, by bringing the joy of books to everyone."

The Strand's Upper West Side location will open in March of 2020.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsupper west sidemanhattannew york citybooksreal estate
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News