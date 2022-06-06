localish

Find a festival of food, drink, and fun at BottleRock in Napa Valley

By Janel Andronico
Visit a music festival in the middle of wine country

NAPA VALLEY, Calif. -- Step through the gates of BottleRock Napa Valley and find a vast array of dining options from celebrated chefs, world-renowned restaurants, pop-ups, and food trucks.

Plus, fill your glass with the finest Napa Valley wines from 25 different vintners.

"The culinary aspect of it is like no other festival around," said Michele Truchard, the co-owner of JaM Cellars.

"They call it the first taste of summer," she added. "You can enjoy the weather, enjoy great music, enjoy some butter bubbles in your glass. What else can you want?"

In addition to the unique culinary aspect of BottleRock, there are also fun parties on the grounds at every turn -- like a "Porta-Party" speakeasy.

"We love to continue with the unexpected," explained national ambassador of Monkey Shoulder, Anna Mains. "That led to our Porta-Party activation."

She added, "You know, festivals you think about there are lines of porta-potties, we have one special Porta-Party that when you go in, it's not going to be like any other experience. You get to come, we've got house DJs, we've got a couple surprise guest appearances."

Watch the video to relive this year's BottleRock festival!

For more information about JaM Cellars, go here.

Visit here to learn more about Monkey Shoulder.
