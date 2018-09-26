Boxer Victor Ortiz arrested, accused of rape in California

EMBED </>More Videos

A popular boxer and former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant has been arrested and accused of rape in the city of Oxnard. (AP Photo/Julia Weeks)

By and ABC7.com staff
OXNARD, California --
A popular boxer and former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant was booked on rape charges after turning himself in to authorities in Ventura County on Tuesday.

Oxnard police said 31-year-old Victor Manuel Ortiz turned himself in at the Ventura County Sheriff Department's East Valley Station at 3 p.m. in connection with a months-long sexual assault investigation. Police said a woman told them on March 19 that she was sexually assaulted by Ortiz inside a home in the city of Oxnard.

After several months of investigation by the Oxnard Police Department's Family Protection Unit, the case was presented to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. A warrant for the arrest of Ortiz was then issued.

The boxer, known as "Vicious," was booked on charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration, according to a press release from the Oxnard Police Department. Ortiz has since been released on $100,000 bail.

The boxer's arrest comes just days ahead of a nationally-televised fight planned at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario.



Ortiz was also a contestant on season 16 of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2013.

It's not Ortiz's first run-in with the law. Back in 2016, he was arrested for driving under the influence. In 2015, he was arrested for allegedly attacking a man at a concert at the Rose Bowl.

Eyewitness News reached out to Ortiz's representatives and event organizers but has not heard back.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapesexual assaultarrestboxingcelebritysportsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cleaning up after rain causes severe flooding in NJ, NYC
AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorms Wednesday evening
Bill Cosby spends first night in prison after sentencing
Girl with rare disorder left in tears at Astros game
Woman 'wanted to see the stages of death,' kept mom's body
'Dancing with the Stars' sends home 1st celebrity from Season 27
Roof and wall collapse at Astoria marble business
Burglary reported at Hollywood home connected to Rihanna
Show More
LIVE: Trump meets with Netanyahu, chairs Security Council meeting
NYCHA residents set to attend court hearing on conditions
Teacher fired after disagreeing with 'no zeros' policy
Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
Vigil for 16-year-old fatally shot at Brooklyn basketball court
More News