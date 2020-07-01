NYPD investigating 4 people shot in Brooklyn in 90 minutes, including 11-year-old

The victims include an 11-year-old boy who was shot while playing outside of his home in Flatbush.
And now officials are demanding something be done to put a stop to the violence.
The 11-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting that happened just before 10 p.m. on East 29th Street in Flatbush.
The boy was on a porch with others when witnesses heard three gunshots.
And that is when they noticed the boy was shot through the leg.
Investigators say he was not the intended target, and they are working to determine who is.
The child's grandfather says this is unacceptable.
"It's my grandson (who was) shot, and he's only 11," he told Eyewitness News. "A little boy playing in a yard, alright? Trust me, I don't feel good about this."
Thankfully, the 11-year-old boy is expected to survive.
Borough President Eric Adams and anti-violence protesters are demanding a "crisis response" from the NYPD as shootings citywide have increased this year.
Here are the times and locations for the other Tuesday evening shootings:
*8:11 p.m. 18 year old shot at Church Avenue and East 21st Street
*8:13 p.m. 22 year old shot at Bedford Avenue and Eastern Parkway
*9 p.m., 19 year old shot at 45 Lott Street
And earlier Tuesday in the borough:
*10 a.m. 26 year old shot at 379 Throop Avenue
*1:30 a.m. 24 year old shot at 362 Sutter Avenue
All victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
There have been no arrests. All remain under investigation.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube