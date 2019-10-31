16-year-old boy arrested in shooting of teen girl in front of school in Queens

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police say they have made an arrest in connection with the shooting of a teenage girl at her school in Queens.

The incident happened in front of New Dawn Charter High School at 89th Avenue and 161st Street around 4 p.m. Monday.

A 16-year-old boy has been taken into custody, said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.

The suspect, who is from Queens, has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

The victim was shot in the shoulder by a stray bullet, amid a fight that broke out after dismissal at the school in Jamaica. She is now recovering.

Police say a different teen turned himself in at first, but they now believe that young man was not telling the truth and in fact, investigators are still looking for others who may have been involved.

Shea said the teen who was arrested Wednesday is also being charged, along with two other teenage boys, for shots that were fired an hour earlier in the same police precinct.

Investigators have been trying to determine whether there is a connection between the shooting of the girl and the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin on a Queens basketball court over the weekend.

Police sources say they think the same gun might have been used in both shootings.

"We have two groups, tend to be young kids, 15 to 16 is the ages that keep coming up. Fighting each other. There have been a number of incidents," said Dermot Shea, NYPD Chief of Detectives.

Police in Jamaica are stationing themselves outside school so kids feel safe coming and going.

