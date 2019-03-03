8-year-old boy dead, 6 injured after fire tears through home in Springfield Gardens

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- An 8-year-old boy was killed and six other people were injured when fire tore through a home in Queens early SundayThe flames broke out at about 2:30 a.m. at the home on 160th Street in Springfield Gardens.People were trapped and neighbors say they saw a child jump out of one of the windows.The injured were transported to area hospitals. There is no word yet on their conditions.Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.----------