8-year-old boy dead, 6 injured after fire tears through home in Springfield Gardens

Derick Waller has the latest on the deadly fire in Queens.

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- An 8-year-old boy was killed and six other people were injured when fire tore through a home in Queens early Sunday

The flames broke out at about 2:30 a.m. at the home on 160th Street in Springfield Gardens.

People were trapped and neighbors say they saw a child jump out of one of the windows.

The injured were transported to area hospitals. There is no word yet on their conditions.

Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.

