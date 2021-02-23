Long Island Boy Scout leader facing child porn charges, had hidden camera at home

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island town buildings permit examiner who also served as a Boy Scout leader is under arrest, accused of possessing child pornography.Damon Rallis, 46, who previously served as vice-chair of the Southold Town Democratic Committee and also ran for town supervisor, also served as Scout Cubmaster and Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 51 in Greenport.Prosecutors say he had images of "male toddlers engaged in sexually explicit conduct and poses" on his computer. He was released on $200,000 bond following a virtual court appearance in Central Islip."All of this is insane to me," his wife said during the hearing, where she agreed to put her home up as collateral.As a condition of his bond, Rallis was ordered to home incarceration, meaning he has to stay in his home at all times. He also surrendered his passport.Prosecutors also said his status with the Boy Scouts gave him regular access to children, especially boys, which is extremely troubling given the charges.They say he admitted to deleting pictures after viewing them and also said he had at least one small hidden camera he admitted to using in his home without the knowledge of anyone in the house.Images have not been completely recovered, but a brief forensic review has not revealed any images of children. However, they say it does show different parts of the house, including a bedroom and bathroom, and one piece of footage was from the bathroom and angled toward the toilet to capture someone using it.Prosecutors described that as another disturbing part of the narrative.Rallis' lawyer said he is a lifelong Long Island resident with no criminal history, and she said the allegations are only that he viewed the images on his computer, not that he touched or harmed any child.She said he would not associate with the Boy Scouts while awaiting trial.Rallis is a longtime Southold Town employee who uses a computer at work. Pre-trial service will determine if he can return to work and use the town's computer.He faces mandatory minimum of five years in federal prison if convicted.----------