Boyfriend, girlfriend dead in suspected murder-suicide on Long Island: Police

HAMPTON BAYS, Long Island (WABC) -- Police say two people -- believed to be boyfriend and girlfriend -- were killed in a shooting on Long Island that officials are investigating as a murder-suicide.Authorities say a distraught woman called 911 just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to say she heard gunshots at a home on Ponquogue Avenue.Responding officers found 25-year-old Jonathan Fava and 24-year-old Kelly Lynn Bray suffering from gunshot wounds in the home. It is unclear who the shooter is at this point.They were pronounced dead at the hospital.Another female and baby were also discovered in the home. The child is in the care of relatives and the woman is cooperating with police.The incident remains under investigation.Police are asking anyone who may have information to call Suffolk County Homicide at (631) 852-6300.