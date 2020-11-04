Couple arrested 2 years after Brooklyn woman found dismembered in park

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Authorities announced a break in one of the NYPD's unsolved cases.
A man and a woman were charged Wednesday in connection with the murder of Brandy Odom, 26, who was found dismembered in a Canarsie park back in 2018.
Federal authorities say the couple took out a life insurance policy on Odom's life and then conspired to kill her.
Her head and naked torso were found facedown among the leaves and twigs. Her arms and legs were later discovered several blocks away.
Sources also said a bloody saw was recovered from a trashcan near the crime scene.
Cory Martin, 33, and Adelle Anderson, 32, who allegedly worked as the victim's pimp and madame, were charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection to the death. They were arrested in Trenton, New Jersey.
Martin is believed to have killed Odem, while Anderson took out the insurance policy in Odom's name.
"These charges arise out of a scheme to fraudulently obtain several life insurance policies in the name of Brandy Odom, a 26-year-old woman, murder her, and then claim benefits under the life insurance policies," prosecutors wrote
"I can just imagine what kind of pain she probably could have been going through with such a vicious act," said Nicole Odom, the victim's mother to Eyewitness News back in 2018.
"Everybody loved her," said Nicole Odom. "I can't even see how one person would want to do this to her. Brandy was friendly with everybody."
"I just want to know the people that's out here to know that this was somebody's child and she do have people that loved and cared for her," said Nicole Odom.
Nicole Odom said she had last seen her daughter about a month prior to her murder when Brandy had received mail notifying her she was granted an interview to become a school safety officer.
She says she had been living with a roommate in Queens and didn't have any problems.
