South River Mayor confirms 2 people dead in New Jersey home explosion

SOUTH RIVER, New Jersey -- A neighborhood is reeling and families are mourning after a house was leveled in an explosion in New Jersey.

It happened just after 7p.m. at 8 Continental Court in South River.

Mayor Peter Guindi confirmed that two people died in the explosion.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire department arrived to the scene within minutes, putting the fire out as soon as possible.

Digging crews are currently on the scene as they work to shut off the home's gas line.

Every home on the cul-de-sac was affected by the explosion, whether by shattered windows or overall structural damage.