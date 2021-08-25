State Sen. Brian Benjamin is frontrunner choice for Hochul's lieutenant governor: Source

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10972205" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York's first female governor says she has one big priority: "I want people to believe in their government again."

HARLEM (WABC) -- State Sen. Brian Benjamin is the frontrunner to be lieutenant governor under Kathy Hochul, who could announce her choice as soon as Thursday in Harlem, according to a person familiar with her thinking.Hochul, who is from Western New York, had previously said she would pick a lieutenant governor from NYC.The 44-year-old Benjamin is the senior assistant majority leader in the Senate.He has represented Harlem since 2017. He placed fourth in the Democratic primary for comptroller earlier this year.He is progressive, particularly on criminal justice reform, a counterweight to Hochul's more moderate background.----------