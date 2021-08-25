Politics

State Sen. Brian Benjamin is frontrunner choice for Hochul's lieutenant governor: Source

HARLEM (WABC) -- State Sen. Brian Benjamin is the frontrunner to be lieutenant governor under Kathy Hochul, who could announce her choice as soon as Thursday in Harlem, according to a person familiar with her thinking.

Hochul, who is from Western New York, had previously said she would pick a lieutenant governor from NYC.

The 44-year-old Benjamin is the senior assistant majority leader in the Senate.



He has represented Harlem since 2017. He placed fourth in the Democratic primary for comptroller earlier this year.

He is progressive, particularly on criminal justice reform, a counterweight to Hochul's more moderate background.

ALSO READ | Hochul lays out priorities on COVID vaccines and school masks
EMBED More News Videos

New York's first female governor says she has one big priority: "I want people to believe in their government again."



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsharlemnew york citylieutenant governornew york state politicskathy hochul
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Hochul adds 12,000 deaths to publicized COVID tally
Driver charged after fatally hitting 6-year-old girl in Brooklyn
COVID Updates: US citizens hospitalized could double by mid-September
7 firefighters hurt battling multi-alarm house fire
These popular grocery store staples may be hard to find right now
Serena Williams announces she won't play in US Open
Times Square Ferris wheel opens for limited run
Show More
AccuWeather: Dangerous heat, humidity
US troops must get shots ASAP, defense secretary says
Lawsuit: Holstered police pistol fires by itself, nearly killing cop
Hiker survives 50-foot fall from Utah waterfall
Video shows shark swim next to 11-year-old girl at Myrtle Beach
More TOP STORIES News