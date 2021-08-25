State Sen. Brian Benjamin is frontrunner choice for Hochul's lieutenant governor: Source

Hochul, who is from Western New York, had previously said she would pick a lieutenant governor from NYC.
The 44-year-old Benjamin is the senior assistant majority leader in the Senate.
He has represented Harlem since 2017. He placed fourth in the Democratic primary for comptroller earlier this year.
He is progressive, particularly on criminal justice reform, a counterweight to Hochul's more moderate background.
