Broadway actor randomly attacked inside New York City subway station

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A Broadway actor is recovering after being randomly attacked inside a New York City subway station.Alex Weisman, best known as a member of the original cast of Broadway's "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," was randomly attacked inside of an Upper West Side train station on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m.Weisman says he was on a B train going from West 145th Street to 103rd Street, when he got off, took two steps and was randomly attacked.The actor says he was punched from the front, fell to the ground and realized the suspect had fled by the time he got back up.Weisman then got back on the train and got off at 96th Street, where other passengers helped get the actor to a station manager, who called police.He says he suffered two fractures: one around his eye and anther around his eye socket. He also suffered retinal dialysis in his right eye.Weisman had laser eye surgery on Wednesday and is now seeing a new doctor on the daily.He says this incident will not scare him off from continuing to ride the subway.Police say the male suspect was last seen fleeing from the station.No arrests have been made.----------