Omicron Update NYC: 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Broadway reopening delayed, Hochul attends 'Six'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The first Broadway show to shut down because of the COVID-19 omicron variant just delayed its reopening.'Mrs. Doubtfire' closed on January 10 and was supposed to reopen on March 15.But producers say they'll wait another month, until April 14, reportedly because they want to wait for more tourists to come to New York and until families feel more comfortable returning to theatres.Meanwhile, the queens of 'Six' shared their spotlight for a brief moment Friday night."Welcome to the queendom of New York," Gov. Kathy Hochul said to a roaring crowd as she introduced the show. "I know that none of you paid your money to hear a politician speak unless you thought you were in 'Hamilton' by mistake."Hochul thanked the crowd for "becoming part of New York's greatest comeback ever" and supporting Broadway.Entertainment is returning across New York City as well.After a two-year hiatus, Elmo and Cookie Monster are back with their show 'Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!'Friday night the classic characters of the show flipped the switch to light up the Empire State Building in red, blue, and yellow.Organizers say families are ready for entertainment after so many events were put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic."We have a lot of interactive moments in the show too. So there's a lot of opportunities for you to get up and dance along with us, sing along to some of your favorite 'Sesame Street' songs," performance director Ashley Budinick said.Performances will run through February 27 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.