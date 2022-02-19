coronavirus new york city

Omicron Update NYC: 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Broadway reopening delayed, Hochul attends 'Six'

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

'Mrs. Doubtfire' Broadway reopening delayed, Hochul attends 'Six'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The first Broadway show to shut down because of the COVID-19 omicron variant just delayed its reopening.

'Mrs. Doubtfire' closed on January 10 and was supposed to reopen on March 15.

But producers say they'll wait another month, until April 14, reportedly because they want to wait for more tourists to come to New York and until families feel more comfortable returning to theatres.

Meanwhile, the queens of 'Six' shared their spotlight for a brief moment Friday night.

"Welcome to the queendom of New York," Gov. Kathy Hochul said to a roaring crowd as she introduced the show. "I know that none of you paid your money to hear a politician speak unless you thought you were in 'Hamilton' by mistake."

Hochul thanked the crowd for "becoming part of New York's greatest comeback ever" and supporting Broadway.

Entertainment is returning across New York City as well.

After a two-year hiatus, Elmo and Cookie Monster are back with their show 'Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!'

Friday night the classic characters of the show flipped the switch to light up the Empire State Building in red, blue, and yellow.

Organizers say families are ready for entertainment after so many events were put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have a lot of interactive moments in the show too. So there's a lot of opportunities for you to get up and dance along with us, sing along to some of your favorite 'Sesame Street' songs," performance director Ashley Budinick said.

Performances will run through February 27 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthentertainmentreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkmusicalcovid 19 pandemicbroadwaycovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: No vaccine mandate for NYS Cheerleading Championships
COVID Updates: Anime convention at Javits not a superspreader event
Submit your COVID questions here
COVID Updates: CDC may announce new mask guidance in coming weeks
TOP STORIES
3rd stabbing in 3 days inside NYC subway system
AccuWeather Alert: Blustery squalls
Top Ukrainian military officials come under shelling attack
COVID Updates: No vaccine mandate for NYS Cheerleading Championships
Man hospitalized after Queens subway slashing
Self-defense classes prepare Chinatown residents for rise in violence
California adopts 'endemic' virus policy; Could NY be next?
Show More
Arrest made in stabbing of breakdancer on subway train
Police discover three ghost gun arsenals in one week
Dad tried to save wife from deadly fire after handing off baby
Boy nearly scams woman out of $4K after borrowing phone
Biden says US believes Russia 'intends to attack' Ukraine
More TOP STORIES News