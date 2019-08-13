Broadway producer Ben Sprecher arrested on child porn charges

HARLEM -- Authorities have arrested a Broadway producer at his Harlem home in a child pornography investigation.
NYPD officers and Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested 65-year-old Ben Sprecher early Tuesday.
He was expected to appear in federal court later.
In 2012, Sprecher was a central figure in a scandal surrounding the musical "Rebecca." The show collapsed days before rehearsals began, leading to a FBI fraud investigation into the circumstances.
