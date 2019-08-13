Broadway producer Ben Sprecher arrested on child porn charges

FILE-- In this photo from Tuesday, April 13, 2004, Broadway producer Ben Sprecher speaks during a press conference in New York. (Mary Altaffer, File)

HARLEM -- Authorities have arrested a Broadway producer at his Harlem home in a child pornography investigation.

NYPD officers and Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested 65-year-old Ben Sprecher early Tuesday.

He was expected to appear in federal court later.

In 2012, Sprecher was a central figure in a scandal surrounding the musical "Rebecca." The show collapsed days before rehearsals began, leading to a FBI fraud investigation into the circumstances.

