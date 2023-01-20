2 people shot, including teenager, in the Bronx

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Two people were shot, including a teenage boy, in the Bronx on Thursday.

Police say the shooting took place just before 9 p.m. at 998 Longwood Avenue in the Longwood section, right across from the Police Athletic League's South Bronx Center.

A teenager was shot one time in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Another man, of an unknown age, was shot in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital. He's expected to survive.

No arrests have been made so far.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

