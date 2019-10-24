Bronx ADA accused of drunk driving, crashing into parked cars in Queens

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A Bronx assistant district attorney was arrested after police say she drunkenly crashed into numerous parked in Queens early Thursday.Authorities say 32-year-old Mabel Jimenez crashed into multiple cars on 30th Avenue and 33rd Street in Astoria around 4:30 a.m.Pedestrians apparently attempted to stop her, but she fled the scene.She was eventually stopped and taken into custody.As police were arresting her, she reportedly asked the officers, "What borough am I in?"She was taken to the 112th Precinct for blood testing and was expected to be then transferred to the 114th Precinct to be booked on drunk driving charges.----------