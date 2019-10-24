Bronx ADA accused of drunk driving, crashing into parked cars in Queens

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A Bronx assistant district attorney was arrested after police say she drunkenly crashed into numerous parked in Queens early Thursday.

Authorities say 32-year-old Mabel Jimenez crashed into multiple cars on 30th Avenue and 33rd Street in Astoria around 4:30 a.m.

Pedestrians apparently attempted to stop her, but she fled the scene.

She was eventually stopped and taken into custody.

As police were arresting her, she reportedly asked the officers, "What borough am I in?"

She was taken to the 112th Precinct for blood testing and was expected to be then transferred to the 114th Precinct to be booked on drunk driving charges.

