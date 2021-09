Video shows armed suspects holding up bodega in Bronx

EMBED >More News Videos COVID-19 doesn't discriminate against who gets sick, but some some groups have been hit harder. And they're the most likely not to have insurance.

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men who held up a bodega at gunpoint in the Bronx.The robbery happened just after midnight on Saturday at a store in Morrisania.Police say both suspects pointed a gun at the cashier and two customers.They stole more than $1500 in cash plus $150 worth of cigarettes.No shots were fired, and no one was injured.The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down the suspects.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------