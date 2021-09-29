Video shows armed suspects holding up bodega in Bronx

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men who held up a bodega at gunpoint in the Bronx.

The robbery happened just after midnight on Saturday at a store in Morrisania.

Police say both suspects pointed a gun at the cashier and two customers.



They stole more than $1500 in cash plus $150 worth of cigarettes.

No shots were fired, and no one was injured.

The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down the suspects.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

