2 people hospitalized after shooting near Bronx deli

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- Two people were shot in or near a deli in the Bronx Thursday afternoon.The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at Elliot Place and Walton Avenue.The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time, but police say two victims were rushed to Lincoln Hospital in serious condition.It is not known if authorities have anyone in custody.There was a large police presence at the scene.