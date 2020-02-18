Deli worker shot dead while making sandwiches in Bronx

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A deli worker is dead after being shot in the back while making sandwiches in the Bronx, police say.The shooting occurred just before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of White Plains Road and East 216th Street at Deli Grocery in Williamsbridge.Police say the 20-year-old victim was taken to Montefiore Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.An 18-year-old male suspect fled on foot with a woman in her 50s, according to authorities, but were quickly taken into custody. The NYPD also recovered a weapon at the scene.Police are currently investigating as to what led to the deadly shooting.----------