Bronx father charged in 1-month-old baby's death

BRONX (WABC) -- A father is being charged in connection with the death of his baby in the Bronx, police sources tell Eyewitness News.First responders were called to an apartment in the Mill Brook Houses around midnight Monday and took 1-month-old Aiden Rodriguez to the hospital with severe injuries to his head.The boy later died.Both parents were initially questioned, but the boy's 22-year-old mother was released.The 24-year-old father reportedly told police the head injury came Aiden accidentally hitting a wall while in his care, but detectives are looking into whether the injury was intentionally caused.The father, who police say has four other children with the mother, has a prior arrest for felony assault of another one of his children.Autopsy results are expected to be pending further testing.Aiden's 5-year-old brother has been removed from the household by ACS, which has no prior interaction with the family, and placed with his grandmother.ACS issued the following statement:"Our top priority is protecting the safety and well-being of all children in New York City. We are investigating this case and we have taken action to secure the safety of the other child in this home."Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said earlier that the death initially appeared suspicious.Neighbors say Aiden's father was always doting on and took good care of him. They were shocked to hear about the boy's death."He did everything he had to do, he was a good friend, he always came over here and made sure he did everything right," neighbor Randy Jones said. "I'm hurt, hurt, really hurt. I mean, he was a good kid. The baby was a good kid. I'm really hurt."Police are investigating the incident as a possible case of child abuse.----------