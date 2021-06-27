4-alarm fire rips through Bronx commercial building: FDNY

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a building in the Bronx on Sunday.

FDNY officials say the fire started just before 3 p.m. at a commercial building on 34 W Burnside Ave.

Citizen App video captured smoke billowing from the building.

Officials say approximately 25 units and 106 members are working to put out the 4-alarm fire.


So far, no injuries have been reported.


This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

