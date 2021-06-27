4-alarm fire rips through Bronx commercial building: FDNY

FDNY officials say the fire started just before 3 p.m. at a commercial building on 34 W Burnside Ave.
Citizen App video captured smoke billowing from the building.
MORE NEWS: Family, friends mourn retired NYPD officer shot outside pizzeria in Brooklyn
Officials say approximately 25 units and 106 members are working to put out the 4-alarm fire.
Bronx 4-Alarm Box 3120, 34 W BURNSIDE AVE, Other Commercial Building Fire, TAXPAYER— FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) June 27, 2021
So far, no injuries have been reported.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
