4-alarm fire rips through Bronx commercial building: FDNY

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a building in the Bronx on Sunday.FDNY officials say the fire started just before 3 p.m. at a commercial building on 34 W Burnside Ave.Citizen App video captured smoke billowing from the building.Officials say approximately 25 units and 106 members are working to put out the 4-alarm fire.So far, no injuries have been reported.----------