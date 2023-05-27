6-year-old girl found dead in Bronx with bruising all over body, mother being questioned

Police say 6-year-old girl found dead in Bronx showed signs of abuse

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- An autopsy result is expected to arrive at some point after the death of a 6-year-old girl in the Bronx.

Police say Jalayah Eason died Friday after she arrived at the hospital with bruising all over her body.

Jalayah Eason's mother called 911 just after 4 a.m., reporting the injuries.

Police responded to the Forest Houses on East 165th Street in Morrisania and found the child unconscious in her mother's bedroom.

Authorities say she had bruising and trauma on her wrists and torso.

Jalayah was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives are questioning her mother but no charges have been filed, and the cause of the girl's death will be determined by the medical examiner.

The girl had been living in a squalid 12th floor apartment that was filthy and filled with clothes and other belongings strewn about.

A downstairs neighbor said she often heard crying from the apartment above.

Two other children, an 8-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl, have been removed from the household by ACS. The other children also appeared to have older injuries.

The investigation into the death is ongoing.

