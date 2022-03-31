2 men sought in home invasion and armed robbery in the Bronx

Video shows the terrifying encounter inside the home at East 165th Street and Cauldwell Avenue.
You can see the suspect pointing a gun at the victim, as he orders him to the ground.
Police say the gunman and victim did know each other and the victim invited the man into the residence.
The gunman and another man got away with the victim's jewelry, cell phone, car keys, and some cash.
Both men fled the location in a black Mercedes Benz sedan, eastbound on 165th Street. The victim was not injured.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | MTA unveils 7 priorities, says NYPD presence helping with crime
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube