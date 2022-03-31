2 men sought in home invasion and armed robbery in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
2 men sought in Bronx home invasion and robbery

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are looking for two men wanted in an armed home invasion and robbery in the Bronx.

Video shows the terrifying encounter inside the home at East 165th Street and Cauldwell Avenue.


You can see the suspect pointing a gun at the victim, as he orders him to the ground.

Police say the gunman and victim did know each other and the victim invited the man into the residence.

The gunman and another man got away with the victim's jewelry, cell phone, car keys, and some cash.



Both men fled the location in a black Mercedes Benz sedan, eastbound on 165th Street. The victim was not injured.


Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

