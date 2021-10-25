VIDEO: 6 people attack man in Bronx, attempt to steal his bicycle

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for the group who attacked a man in the Bronx and tried to steal his bike.

Surveillance video shows the group surrounding the man on Thursday, October 14 at 12:30 p.m. on East 152nd Street and Tinton Avenue.

The group of six hit the 33-year-old man with various objects including sticks, bottles, and other sharp objects.

They attempted to steal his bike, but ran off when they were unable to.



The victim suffered cuts to his forearm and was taken by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

