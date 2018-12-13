NYPD: Armed man shot by police officer in the Bronx

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) --
An armed man was shot and critically wounded by an NYPD officer in the Bronx, police said.

Officers were responding after hearing gunshots at White Plains Road and East 241st Street in the Wakefield section just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The officers saw a man with a gun and yelled "Please don't move, drop the gun," but the man pointed his gun at the officers, NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison said.

One of the officers fired one round, hitting the man in the torso.

He fled on foot on White Plains Road, but after about 200 feet he collapsed and was apprehended.

Police later discovered another man had been shot in the arm, also on White Plains Road. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspected gunman is in critical condition.

It is believed that the two had been involved in a dispute prior to the officers responding.

Police recovered a gun at the scene.


Two officers were taken to Montefiore North Hospital to be treated for tinnitus.

This is the third police-involved shooting in the city in about a week.

NYPD briefing on the shooting:


