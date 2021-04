Bronx man, wife arrested after allegedly trying to board cargo ship to join ISIS

EMBED >More News Videos The loving father, husband, son and brother was visiting his parents for spring break with his wife and two young children.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Bronx man and his wife have been arrested for trying to board a cargo ship in Newark bound for the Middle East to join ISIS.The criminal complaint says 20-year-old James Bradley posted photos on social media of what appeared to be the ISIS flag.Court papers say Bradley discussed a domestic attack at the military academy in West Point, and referred to a man who stabbed an NYPD officer last year as, "our brother."Bradley's wife, Arwa Muthana, is the older sister of Hoda Muthana , a Hackensack native widely known as an "ISIS bride" who has been denied entry back to the United States.----------