Bronx man, wife arrested after allegedly trying to board cargo ship to join ISIS

The criminal complaint says 20-year-old James Bradley posted photos on social media of what appeared to be the ISIS flag.
Court papers say Bradley discussed a domestic attack at the military academy in West Point, and referred to a man who stabbed an NYPD officer last year as, "our brother."
Bradley's wife, Arwa Muthana, is the older sister of Hoda Muthana, a Hackensack native widely known as an "ISIS bride" who has been denied entry back to the United States.
