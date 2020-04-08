BRONX (WABC) -- Four men were caught on camera getting away with about $1.3 million worth of jewelry in the Bronx.
Surveillance video shows the group roaming around Gold Mine Jewelry on East Fordham Road last week.
Police say the suspects took jewelry from a display case and from a safe.
Sources say the robbers entered an adjoining ABC Training Center through the roof.
The burglars then made a hole in the wall to enter the jewelry store through a closet.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
4 men caught on camera in Bronx jewelry store heist
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News