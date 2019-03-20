Disasters & Accidents

Partial building collapse in the Bronx sends bricks crashing down onto street

CeFaan Kim reports on a partial building collapse in the South Bronx.

SOUTH BRONX (WABC) -- A partial building collapse in the Bronx Wednesday afternoon sent bricks crashing down to the street below.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. at Empire Paper Enterprises on East 140th Street in the South Bronx.

Part of the building's roof came down, sending the bricks onto Walnut Avenue and causing extensive damage to several cars.

"The whole thing just came flying down, it's crazy," said one witness

The FDNY is on the scene. So far no injuries have been reported.

Department of Buildings inspectors are on the scene to make sure the building is safe before anyone is allowed to re-enter.

