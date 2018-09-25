Bronx pedestrian struck investigated as deadly hit and run

Police are investigating the deadly strike of a pedestrian in the Bronx as a hit and run.It happened around 6 a.m. at Randall Avenue and Zerega Avenue in the Castle Hill section.Authorities say the 62-year-old male victim was discovered unconscious and unresponsive face down in the roadway.He had severe trauma to the body and was rushed to Montefiore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival at 6:31 a.m.Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------