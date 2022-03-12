Police searching for man who choked, raped woman inside Bronx apartment building

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Search on for man who choked, raped woman in NYC apartment building

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a vicious rape took place Friday in the Bronx.

Police released horrifying surveillance video of the suspect, who they say choked a 27-year-old woman unconscious and then raped her.

The attack happened Friday around 3:30 p.m. inside an apartment building near Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street.

ALSO READ | 3-year-old girl hurt when emotionally disturbed man flips cart in unprovoked assault in Queens: NYPD
EMBED More News Videos

Police provided details about the arrest of Chris Elder in Queens



The suspect fled the scene on foot going southbound on Davidson Avenue.

Police say the victim suffered cuts to her nose and mouth. She was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS.

The suspect is described as wearing a multi-colored du-rag, a black hooded sweater, black jeans and black and white sneakers. The suspect also had on a red and black backpack.

ALSO READ | Police: Bronx couple murders roommate after he made noise complaint
EMBED More News Videos

Police charged a couple in the Bronx with murdering their roommate after he complained they were making too much noise.



Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.


----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxrapecrimesex assaultcrime stopperschoking
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
How much snow fell in NYC, Tri-State after winter storm
AccuWeather Alert: Gusty winds, rapid freeze after snowfall
Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque reported hit
Time to 'spring forward': Daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m.
Suspect in East Harlem McDonald's stabbing identified
Singer Traci Braxton of 'Family Values' dies at 50
Nearly 1.5 million NY households behind on electric, gas bills
Show More
3 men stabbed during fight at Manhattan club
Alec Baldwin seeks arbitration to avoid liability in 'Rust' shooting
Russia's bioweapon conspiracy theory finds support in US
Snow days no more? NJ considering virtual learning instead
Ukrainians fleeing war 'can't leave' pets behind: PHOTOS
More TOP STORIES News