Police searching for man who choked, raped woman inside Bronx apartment building

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a vicious rape took place Friday in the Bronx.Police released horrifying surveillance video of the suspect, who they say choked a 27-year-old woman unconscious and then raped her.The attack happened Friday around 3:30 p.m. inside an apartment building near Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street.The suspect fled the scene on foot going southbound on Davidson Avenue.Police say the victim suffered cuts to her nose and mouth. She was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS.The suspect is described as wearing a multi-colored du-rag, a black hooded sweater, black jeans and black and white sneakers. The suspect also had on a red and black backpack.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.----------