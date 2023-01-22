1 killed, 3 wounded in Bronx shooting; 1 killed, 1 wounded in Brooklyn shooting

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Saturday night was violent across NYC, as six men where shot in two separate shootings in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

Four of the men were shot in the Bronx just before 10:30 p.m. Police say they found two of the victims on Morris Avenue.

One of those victims died at the hospital.

Officers say they later found a third victim on Sherman Avenue near East 167th Street. Someone drove the fourth victim to the hospital.

The three surviving men are all in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

In Brooklyn, police are looking for the suspect, or suspects, in the shooting that went down just after 9 p.m.

Officials say two men were shot on East 46th Street near Avenue K. The 30-year-old victim died from their injuries at the hospital.

The second victim was shot in the shoulder was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

