Bronx shooting leaves 1 dead, bystander hurt; 2 arrested

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Gun battle leads to police-involved shooting in the Bronx

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a gun battle led to a police-involved shooting in the Bronx.

Police say three officers heard shots being fired on East 165 Street in Concourse Village just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.



Moments later, officials say two men began discharging a firearm at a third man, who was fleeing, and running towards the officers.

The gunmen then fled westbound on 166th St and north on College Ave, where they encountered two officers. The gunmen then tossed their firearms under a car, and were taken into custody.

Officials say one gunman was injured, and was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he is in stable condition. Another gunman was struck numerous times, and later died.

An innocent bystander was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital to undergo surgery.

The motive of the shooting is unknown.

RELATED | Terrifying moment caught on camera as shooter opens fire inside Bronx store
EMBED More News Videos

The woman pointed a gun at a 40-year-old man and began shooting before running off.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
concourse villagenew york citybronxpolice involved shootingcrimepolice shootingnypdshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Paraprofessional missing for several weeks found dead along river
Easter Sunday: St. Patrick's Cathedral to hold services at 50% capacity
Rapper DMX still on life support, publicist now says
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
Suspect in Capitol attack suffered delusions: Sources
COVID Updates: New pandemic air travel record set Friday at US airports
AccuWeather: Early clouds give way to sun
Show More
Police: Man on subway spat at woman, yelled anti-Asian slurs
Be Kind: Easter Bunny makes special visit to Queens shelter
Leak at wastewater pond prompts evacuations in Florida
March Madness: Jalen Suggs hits buzzer-beater you have to see
Price of lumber continues to skyrocket due in part to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News