Bronx shootout caught on camera between several people

By Eyewitness News
LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have released video of a frightening shootout in the Bronx as it seeks the public's help.

The footage begins with a man hopping out of a BMW and opening fire on Fox street in the Longwood section.

Two men believed to be his intended targets then return fire.

The woman pointed a gun at a 40-year-old man and began shooting before running off.



Next, the driver of the BMW tries to back down the street but strikes a dumpster.

He and a passenger abandon the car and run off.

It does not appear anyone was hit by the gunfire.



