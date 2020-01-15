Pets & Animals

Female African lion Isis dies 2 weeks after mate at Brookfield Zoo in Illinois

BROOKFIELD, Ill. -- A female African lion named Isis died just two weeks after her mate at Brookfield Zoo in Chicago's western suburbs.

The zoo says 14-year-old Isis was found in her enclosure Monday morning at the bottom of a moat. It looked like she was badly injured in a fall.

The staff had her humanely euthanized on Tuesday.

Just two weeks ago, her mate, Zenda, had to be put down because of age-related conditions.

"The safety and well-being of the animals in our care is our utmost priority," said Bill Zeigler, senior vice president of animal programs. "Although it is unclear what caused her fall, we are reviewing all aspects of this tragic occurrence."

Both Zenda and Isis arrived at the zoo in May 2008 and they were often seen grooming each other and sleeping together, the zoo said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbrookfieldbrookfield zoou.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News