The NYPD is trying to determine whether the same man attacked three bus drivers in Brooklyn with pepper spray.It's hard enough being an MTA bus driver without living under the constant fear of a mace attack.But for the third time in just a few days, a driver has been attacked on the very same bus line, the B15 through Brooklyn, and the Transit Workers Union says this is no coincidence.Police say a man approached the driver's side window of a bus at Marcus Garvey Boulevard and Fulton Street on Monday and took out what looked like an aerosol spray can.The driver closed his window just in time and the assailant bashed on the glass before running off."It's a shame. It's a shame," said retired bus driver Bridgette Baker. "What if a piece of glass went into the operator's eye. Or maybe it could have been worse."It was worse last week on two different B15s in Brownsville, when police say a passenger took out a can and unleashed pepper spray on the drivers.In one case it hit the partition, but in the other it went in the air and affected the driver and some passengers."Twice is a coincidence," the Transit Workers Union said in a statement. "Three times is a pattern. We obviously have a public safety menace on the loose and he must be apprehended immediately."."Glad I'm retired. Glad I'm retired. I don't have to deal with this," Baker said.At the union's request, the MTA says for now it'll be putting buses on the route only if they're equipped with camera systems in hopes of capturing any future attacks.It's important to note, however, that police have not yet linked this most recent attack with the last two.