3-year-old boy in critical condition after falling out window in Brooklyn

Sunday, October 23, 2022 7:49PM
BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 3-year-old child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after falling out of a window in Brooklyn Sunday.

Police say the incident happened just after 1 p.m. at 89 West End Avenue in Brighton Beach.

They say the 3-year-old boy fell out of a second-floor window.

He was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in critical condition.

No criminality is suspected at this point.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

