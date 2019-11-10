Brooklyn mother of four dies 10 days after hit and run crash

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A Brooklyn mother of four has died ten days after she was hit by a car while running errands. That driver did not stop.

"It is truly sad to see she passed away the way she did - she deserves so much better," said her son, Navindra Boodhu.

After days of agony in the hospital, Vabita Arjune lost her fight. Her son found the courage to talk.

"She would stop to do whatever she was going to do to help anybody out," said Boodhu.

She was a mother of four - her youngest is 13 years old. They were her world, and on Monday, October 28th, off work from her home health aide job, she was running errands a few blocks from her house and was crossing the intersection at Liberty Avenue and Crescent Street.

The car threw the 50-year-old right into the intersection. The driver did not stay on scene. This past Thursday, a week and a half after the accident, Arjune succumbed to er injuries.

"She didn't deserve to die like that," said one neighbor.

Investigators believe the vehicle they are looking for is a gray 2014-2015 Hyundai Sonata with driver's side mirror damage.

The family is making a plea for the driver to turn themselves in.

As Arjune's children search for justice, they are leaning on each other, trying to make sense of the future without their mother guiding them through.

