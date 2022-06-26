1 killed, 4 injured after being struck by vehicle in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- One person was killed and four others were injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 7:15 p.m. Saturday on 163 Ralph Avenue.

The FDNY reports one person suffered critical injuries, two suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries, and one suffered minor injuries.



An investigation is underway.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

ALSO READ | Woman held hostage in NYC uses Grubhub food delivery to alert police
EMBED More News Videos

A 24-year-old woman, held against her will and raped at a home in the Bronx, used a Grubhub food delivery order to alert police to her location.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News


Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bedford stuyvesantnew york citybrooklynpedestrian killedpedestrians
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Abortion rights supporters fill the streets of cities nationwide
Astros throw combined no-hitter against the Yankees
2022 NYC Pride March: Everything to know
Planned Parenthood to kickoff NYC Pride march
Bald eagle snatches Yorkie off porch: VIDEO
AccuWeather: Another warm day
Democratic candidates for NY Governor spend weekend campaigning
Show More
Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'
Settlement would forgive $6B for defrauded college students
16-year-old shot and killed in Brooklyn
3 people found dead inside Queens home
FBI seizes disputed Basquiat artworks from Florida museum
More TOP STORIES News