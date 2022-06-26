1 killed, 4 injured after being struck by vehicle in Brooklyn

It happened just before 7:15 p.m. Saturday on 163 Ralph Avenue.
The FDNY reports one person suffered critical injuries, two suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries, and one suffered minor injuries.
An investigation is underway.
This is a breaking story, check back for updates.
