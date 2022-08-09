Brooklyn Public Library cardholders can check out vinyl records from Central Library location

Cardholders can check out albums in every genre with an option to listen on site or borrow for up to three weeks.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Brooklyn Public Library is launching a new vinyl lending library with access to hundreds of albums.

Starting August 9, cardholders can check out albums in every genre with an option to listen on site or borrow for up to three weeks.

The library celebrated the launch of the new collection with live performances Tuesday morning.

In the fall, the library will begin offering programs on DJing, audio production, and more.

MORE NEWS | What to know about invasion of spotted lanternfly

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip