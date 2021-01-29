Brooklyn, Queensboro bridges will lose lane of traffic for bicycles

De Blasio was announcing the "Bridges for the People" project on Thursday evening, as part of his final State of the City speech.
On the Brooklyn Bridge, the innermost car lane in the Manhattan-bound direction would be turned into a two-way bicycle lane, and the promenade space that bicyclists and pedestrians currently use together would be given over solely to those on foot.
While the promenade has marking delineating bicycle and pedestrian lanes, the increasing use of it by both walkers and cyclists had made it difficult, at times dangerous.
ALSO READ | Blast from the past: Automat returns with a modern twist
At the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge between Queens and Manhattan, de Blasio said construction would start this year on making the outer roadway on the north side into a two-way bicycle lane, while the outer roadway on the south side would be only for pedestrians.
Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer had championed the cause for five years.
"This news is a huge win for all of us who've been fighting for the last five years not only to save lives, but for a cleaner, greener, and healthier City," Van Bramer said. "Bike lanes are key to a post-COVID new economy, and I will make sure to hold the Mayor to a real timeline. Congratulations to Transportation Alternatives, Council Member Ben Kallos, State Senators Jessica Ramos and Mike Gianaris, and all the activists!"
Bicycling has grown dramatically in popularity, and jumped during the pandemic, and the city has created miles of dedicated roadways.
De Blasio's speech included a number of subjects as well, from pandemic vaccinations and economic recovery to education, policing and climate change.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
ALSO READ | Snowy Owl in Central Park gives visitors once in a lifetime sight
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip