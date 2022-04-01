12-year-old boy shot and killed, woman injured while sitting in a car in Brooklyn

According to officials, the fatal shooting happened near East 56th Street and Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush just before 8 p.m.
They say a 12-year-old boy and a woman were sitting inside of a vehicle at the location when shots rang out. Both victims were struck by the gunfire.
ALSO READ | MTA unveils 7 priorities, says NYPD presence helping with crime
The child was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman was shot three times and taken to a nearby hospital, where her condition remains unknown.
The relationship between the child and woman remains unclear at this time.
The suspects, unknown how many, fled from the scene in an unknown vehicle.
Police are urging people to avoid the area due to police activity.
Due to police activity, avoid the area of E. 56 Street and Linden Blvd in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles & delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/3ahF8Z1o7m— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 1, 2022
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip