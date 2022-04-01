12-year-old boy shot and killed, woman injured while sitting in a car in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11693953" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said increased police presence in the subways is working to reduce crime in the public transit system.

Due to police activity, avoid the area of E. 56 Street and Linden Blvd in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles & delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/3ahF8Z1o7m — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 1, 2022

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Police are responding to a shooting in Brooklyn that left one child dead and another woman injured Thursday night.According to officials, the fatal shooting happened near East 56th Street and Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush just before 8 p.m.They say a 12-year-old boy and a woman were sitting inside of a vehicle at the location when shots rang out. Both victims were struck by the gunfire.The child was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.The woman was shot three times and taken to a nearby hospital, where her condition remains unknown.The relationship between the child and woman remains unclear at this time.The suspects, unknown how many, fled from the scene in an unknown vehicle.Police are urging people to avoid the area due to police activity.----------