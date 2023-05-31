2 shot, including 16-year-old girl, in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were shot, including a teenager, in Brooklyn and police do not think either victim was the intended target.

The shooting happened in front of 821 Franklin Avenue around 10 a.m.

A 16-year-old girl was shot in right leg and another person was shot in the left arm.

Both were taken to Kings County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two young men fled eastbound on Eastern Parkway and no arrests were made.

One was wearing black clothing, including a black hooded shirt. Another was wearing a red hooded shirt and grey jeans.

Few other details were released.

